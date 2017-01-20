Jammeh's Whereabouts Remain Unknown Hours After Barrow's Inauguration - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The former Gambian president, Yahya Jammeh’s whereabouts remain unknown after the new president of the country, Adama Barrow was sworn into office.

Recall that Adama Barrow took to his social media page yesterday to declare the reign of the former president, Yahya Jammeh over in reaction to the extension of tenure ranted to him by Gambia’s parliament.

According to reports, Jammeh disappered as the military forces of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) made its way into the country.

Speaking on the entrance of the military troops, a resident, Abdoulie Bah disclosed that long convoys of military vehicles bearing armed soldiers made its way into the country through the border town of Karang.

The entrance of the troops comes after Yahya Jammeh failed to hand over power after losing in the last election to Adama Barrow.

