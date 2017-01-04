Janet Jackson welcomes first child at age 50 - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

American Pop superstar Janet Jackson gave birth to her first child at age 50 on Tuesday.

Jackson and her husband. Wissam Al Mana, a Qatari businessman, welcomed their son Eissa into the world after a “stress-free” delivery.

“Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably,” read the star’s official statement, which did not provide further details.

The younger sister of late king of pop, Michael Jackson, in April stunned fans by halting a global tour and saying that she and her husband were “planning our family.”

Her reps confirming the news said:

Her reps confirming the news said:

"Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world.

