Japan deports Indonesian man over alleged plan to join IS

An Indonesian man has been sent back home from Japan for allegedly planning to join IS terrorist group in Syria.

Spokesman of national police, Senior Commissioner Martinus Sitompul told reporters on Friday that Azni Muzakir, alias “Abdul Zakir”, 44 years old, arrived in Indonesia’s Bali Island on Wednesday.

The spokesman revealed that the police would probe Muzakir’s alleged implication in the terrorist group.

“According to a plan, he will be flown to Jakarta for an intensive investigation.

“A team from anti terror-squad has been waiting for him in Soekarno-Hatta airport,’’ he said at the national police headquarters referring to the main airport in Jakarta.

Agung Sampurno, spokesman of Indonesian immigration office, said Muzakir first came to Japan in 1997 and resumed entering the country in 2007.

The Indonesian security authorities have attempted to stop dozens of citizens insisting on taking journeys to Syria for grouping with the IS.

However, the authorities have been monitoring scores others back home from Syria for joining the IS activities. (Xinhua/NAN)

