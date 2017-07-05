JAY Z's 4:44 Album Goes Platinum In 5 Days - The Herald Nigeria

American rap legend, JAY Z has once again proved himself able as he has once again hit Platinum on his recently released album, 4:44.

JAY Z who recently welcomed his twins looks to be having a roll despite the media backlash he got regarding the revelations he made on the album.

JAY Z went hard on the album revealing his mother is a lesbian and also confessing to cheating on his wife, Beyonce after she had earlier alleged he was cheating on her with one ‘Becky with the good hair” on her Lemonade album.

Announcing the achievement, the riaa_awards took to its social media page to congratulate the rapper.

The backlash however seems to have died down as fans had nothing but good things to say about the latest achievement. Some of JAY Z’s fans on social media wrote:

important_notYall are making excuses and can’t even congratulate the man. He went platinum without the help of spotify and itunes/apple music after yall continuously told him that he wouldn’t prosper with Tidal. And he’s proving that he can. This album was in heavy rotation on friday on national radio channels and where do you think they were streaming from? TIDAL.

jilanda4798SPECTACULAR🙌🏾 ESPECIALLY CONSIDERING PEOPLE DONT GO PLATINUM SINCE THE INTERNET TOOK OVER. THIS GUY IS AMAZING👑 #444 PLATINUM IN #5 DAYS 🔥

badgurljess92I believe Kanye in on this. I believe he told rob to do this. So we won’t focus on jay. Lmao. I’m jp

destinyyy.faithhhDamn…Jay was always that guy in my eyes so much so that his age ain’t never factor in. Same with Bey she could be 45 n still be booty popping while Jlo looks kinda too old for all of that in my opinion..but lately Jay been looking real old..not old old but kinda where I see him n don’t relate old.

[email protected] subscriptions are not sales******* hence why nobody wanted to join him with Tidal to begin with. Hence why Kanye wants his $3 million back from STREAMING his last album on tidal first then SELLING on iTunes after. You guys have to understand streams and subscriptions are not sales, nor will they ever be considering they are processed like YouTube videos

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment