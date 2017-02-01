Jealous woman slits lover's throat in his sleep - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

A drink seller in the Abukuru, Ajegunle area of Lagos State has allegedly killed her lover of 13 years, 38-year-old Kingsley Pereowei.

The trader, identified simply as Mary, reportedly slit Kingsley’s throat while he was sleeping, in the early hours of Friday, left him in a pool of blood and went into hiding.

Kingsley was said to have screamed for help and died before residents could rescue him.

According to neighbours, Mary recently accused the victim of dating another woman in the neighbourhood.

Kingsley’s elder sister, Linda Pereowei, who resides on Orodu Lane, Ajegunle, was said to have gone to a morgue, where her brother’s corpse was deposited.

She later said in an interview that she was asleep around 3am on the day when one of the Kingsley’s neighbours came to inform her about the incident.

She said, “By the time I got there, my brother was dead. This is the 13th year that they have been dating each other. She cast a spell on my brother so that he would not be able to quit the relationship. No single child between them and they were not married.

“Sometime last year, she stabbed him in the head and eye. It took months before the wounds healed. She has achieved her aim. We are from Bayelsa State. Our father is late, but we still have an ageing mother. She has not been informed about his death. I want the police to ensure that she joins my brother in heaven. That is all I want.”

A resident, who gave his name as Alade, said the police from the Ajeromi division visited the scene and later arrested Mary.

Alade described Kingsley as friendly and peaceful, adding that the suspect usually harassed him because she knew he would not fight back.

“His death is painful to all of us. She must be brought to justice,” Alade said.

One of the deceased’s friends, Gloria Agbubo, wrote on her Facebook page in pidgin English that Mary was jealous that Kingsley was going after another lady in the community.

She said, “Kingsley was killed by his lover. The man was dating another girl.”

