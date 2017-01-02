Jennifer Lopez Wears Matching Accessory To Drake's Las Vegas Show - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

American singers and new lovebirds, Aubrey Graham popularly known as Drake and Jennifer Lopez who recently made their relationship public have taken the intimacy to a new level.

The new lovebirds were seen together at Drake’s New Year’s Eve show in Las Vegas rocking matching accessories.

The 17-years difference has not stopped the music stars from expressing love to each other.

Recall that dating rumours between the duo started after 30-year-old Drake attended two consecutive concerts of the 47-year-old singer in Las Vegas.

Jennifer Lopez is seen wearing a gold necklace which is an identical copy of one that has been seen on Drake several times, together with a cleavage-revealing, neckline-plunging purple jumpsuit.

Reports however indicated that the female singer did not arrive at the event venue wearing the chain but was spotted with it later in the night while she was with her friends.

Share with friends: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment