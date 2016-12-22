Jhene Aiko's Nigerian Husband Makes Post Breakup Demands - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Jhene Aiko is not about to slid free from the drama after he breakup of her 11-month-old marriage to her Nigerian husband, Oladipo Omishore popularly known as Dot da Genius.

According to reports, the singer’s estranged ex-husband has made his demands known meaning he won’t walk away from the breakup without some sort of settlement.

Bossip reported that Dot da Genius in response to Jhene Aiko’s divorce filing has demanded spousal support from the singer. He further moved to stop the court from ruling in favour of his ex-wife collecting any alimony from him.

Recall that Jhene Aiko had in the divorce filing cited ‘irreconcilable differences’ as the reason behind the couple’s separation.

Dot da Genius also in his demands has noted that he’s scouting for properties to lay claim of while demanding that the singer foot his legal fees in the divorce proceedings.

However, when the court requested the date of separation, Jhene Aiko stated July 2015 while Dot da Genius insisted on ‘TBD’ as their date of separation.

He further in his demands added a caveat which compels the judge to explain who gets what in terms of properties and spousal support and why such decision was reached.

See a copy of the document as obtained by Bossip below:

