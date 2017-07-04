JIBWIS First Aid Group spends N20m to support Hajj operations annually

The National First Aid Group of Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’a Wa’iqamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS) on Tuesday says it spends over N20 million to support Hajj operations annually.

JIBWIS’s Director-General, Ustaz Mustapha Imam-Sitti, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Zaria, Kaduna State.

He said the money was being spent in aiding participating members of the group to effectively carry out their responsibilities toward successful Hajj operations.

According to him, the group is active in discharging its responsibilities of assisting intending pilgrims from first take-off to final landing in the Holy Land.

“We have been doing our best in guiding, enlightening and assisting intending pilgrims right from home to Saudi Arabia and back home.

“We spend over N20 million annually to ensure the success of Hajj operations annually.”

Imam-Sitti appealed to Federal Government to review downward the 2017 Hajj fare of over N1.5 million to allow more prospective pilgrims to complete payment of fare within the stipulated period.

He lauded the efforts of the National Assembly for establishing committee to look into the problem with a view to proffering solution.

“When the fare was announced, we called on Federal Government and other stakeholders to consider the possibility of reviewing it downward.

“This is because N1.5 million is too much for masses to pay. Therefore, we want government to reconsider its decision for the good of Muslims.”

On youth restiveness, Imam-Sitti advised parents to give proper upbringing to their children to make them to be responsible citizens in future.

The director-general said the call became imperative in view of the persistent increase in moral decadence among youths.

He said “parents must be mindful of the fact that one day, they will stand before God Almighty and testify on how they trained their children.’’

He also urged the youths to imbibe good habits to become useful to themselves and the society. (NAN)

