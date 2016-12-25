JIBWIS First Aid Group trains over 7,000 members in humanitarian services

The First Aid Group of the Jama’atu Izalatul Bid’ah Waiqamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS) has successfully completed training seminar for over 7,000 members across the West African sub-region.

The group’s National Secretary, Malam Kabiru Gombe, made this known in Gombe on Sunday at the end of the training.

Gombe, who said that the training was aimed at providing participants with the necessary knowledge for humanitarian service, commended the participants

for their dedication to the service of God under any circumstances.

He urged them to always provide humanitarian services for the seek of God for more reward in the hereafter.

He also urged them to be prayerful and seek God’s guidance at all times in the course of their duties.

He called on them to purify their hearts and ensure justice in discharging their duties and to ensure regular exercise for good health.

Alhaji Mustapha Sitti, the National Director of JIBWIS First Aid Group, said the training was in line with the objectives of the organisation toward instilling knowledge and discipline among members.

According to him, over 7,000 youths from the 36 states of the federation, as well as

from Ghana, Niger, Togo, Burkina Faso and Benin Republic, among others, have successfully been trained.

Participants were trained in humanitarian services and how to manage emergency situations.

He commended the participants, the organisers and the Gombe State Government for hosting the event.

He said first said groups were contributing positively in terms of security in the country and the whole of Africa and described the theme of the event “Contribution of First Aiders Towards Self-Reliance and Economic Development” as apt.

Sheik Muhammad Salisu, the Chairman of JBWIS in Gombe State, also commended Gombe State Government and stakeholders for the success of the training and urged

participants to make use of the knowledge acquired.

He said the group is the humanitarian arm of JIBWIS and has recorded tremendous achievements in providing first aid to victims of accidents and communal clashes both within and outside the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that series of lectures had been delivered by notable Islamic scholars aimed at educating members on humanitarian services (NAN) IMK/FAT/HA

