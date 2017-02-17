Jigawa cluster farmer wants govt to support agriculture

The Chairman of Cluster Farmers Group in Miga Local Government of Jigawa, Malam Muhammad Yunusa, says over-reliance on oil will be reduced if only government will be sincere and supports agriculture.

Yunusa stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Friday.

He said that in the early 70s agriculture was the mainstay of the economy but it was later neglected.

The chairman commended the present administration of Governor Muhammad for introducing cluster farming in the state.

According to him, the gesture is a right step in the right direction toward revamping agriculture, generate employment and boost the economic.

Farmers, he pointed out, had seen the difference between the modern and tradition farming introduced by the state government in the cluster programme

Yunusa said that they were able to get a lot of yield and they got a lot of money through the sales of their produce.

He stated that if government support people living in the grassroots in agriculture, there would be no need for rural/urban migration.

“Through agriculture, people will gainfully get something doing without moving to cities looking for white collar jobs,” he said (NAN)

