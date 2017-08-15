Jigawa Ex-Gov: Court grants Turaki permission to travel abroad for medical treatment

A former Jigawa State Governor, Saminu Turakim who is facing corruption charges, was on Tuesday granted permission to travel abroad for medical treatment.

Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of a Federal High Court, Abuja, granted the permission following an application filed by defendant’s counsel, Olusegun Jolawo, asking for the release of Turaki’s travel documents.

In a short ruling, Justice Dimgba ordered that the defendant’s international passport be eleased, to enable him travel for medical treatment.

The Judge further ordered that the former governor must produce a serving Senator who will guarantee that he will return to Nigeria before the end of court’s vacation to face his trial.

He adjourned the matter until Sept. 19 for hearing in line with first adjournment by a Dutse Federal High Court.

Justice Sabi’u Yahuza of the Dutse Federal High Court had earlier adjourned the case until Sept. 19.

The defence counsel had earlier filed an application asking the court to release his client’s international passport to enable him travel for a medical appointment in Singapore.

Responding to the application, prosecution ccounsel, Mohammed Abubakar, did not raise any objection to the application but asked the trial Judge to use his discretion on whether to grant the request or not.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Justice Dimgba had on July 18, upon the former governor’s re arraignment, agreed with most of the bail conditions earlier set by Justice Yusuf Haliru of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Turaki was re-arraigned alongside three companies, INC Natural Resources Ltd., Apel Construction Ltd., and WideHeart Construction Ltd., on a 32-count charge bordering on money laundering.(NAN)

