Jigawa Gov Reserves N19bn To Pay Salaries In 2017 - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Governor Muhammed Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa state has said he reserved over nineteen billion Naira in the outgoing year to forestall workers’ salary challenges in 2017.

The Governor revealed this during an interactive session with permanent secretaries, directors and deputy directors of the state civil service held at the Sir Ahmadu Bello hall, state secretariat, Dutse, the state capital.

According to him, looking at the recent economic recession, low revenue from the federation account, there is a need for good planning on any expenditure and also open more sources of internally generated revenue.

He explained that, his government regards civil servant as key partners and would never toy with their salary and all their entitlements.

“In view of this, we restored the abolished annual 5 percent leave grant, now our workers are enjoying it and they will continue to enjoy it”

Earlier this month, he presented N127.87 billion budget proposal to the state Assembly, saying the proposed appropriation bill, tagged Budget of Economic Diversification and Self-sufficiency, would be based on the consolidated position of the revenue projections within the next year.

He said the budget proposal was seven per cent below the 2016. According to Abubakar, taking into account the N800 million set aside for “stabilisation and contingency funds, we have a total retained revenue of N127.07 billion shared among the recurrent and capital expenditure components.”

