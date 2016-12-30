Jigawa Govt. awards N17bn road construction contracts

The Jigawa Government has approved the award of road projects worth N17.1 billion in different parts of the state, according to a statement.

The statement by Alhaji Bala Ibrahim, the Commissioner for Information, Youth and Sports, made available in Dutse on Friday stated that contract for 12 road projects were approved during Wednesday’s State Executive Council meeting.

According to him, the construction of 29.01 kilometres Gagarawa-Madaka-Maisheda- Damaski Maikirabo- Madaka- Mallam Baki- Kangarwa-Bosuwa road to Maikilili was awarded to Messrs Gerawa Global Engineering Limited at the cost of N3 .4 billion.

He stated that N4.7 billion was approved for Kila-Budinga-Rambazau-Tsangarwa-Nahuce-Isawa- Maruta-Jikas-Zandam Nagogo-Road which covered 48 kilometres,

while the asphalt concrete overlay of 42.14 kilometres Tasheguwa- Guri- road would cost N2.3 billion.

He disclosed that the rehabilitation of Kwanar Dundu-Bulangu road, which covered 44 kilometres was awarded at the cost of N940 million and that of Shuwarin-Warma-Abaya -Chamo-Isari- feeder road was approved at N397.2 million.

Others included the Garki-Gawo-Kore- feeder road at the cost of N410 million, Dolen Kwana-Batu-Kuka inkiwa-Kupsa feeder road at N579.2 million, while the

45 kilometre Dan-Ali-Maitsamiya-Suletankarkar-Dangwanki-Dankumbo feeder road from Dankumbo to Matsatsagi was approved at N639.2 million.

The commissioner noted that the 15 kilometre Kudai-Ruru- Sakwaya feeder road was awarded at N170.7 million, while Majingini – Maimazari – Dantuwo – Hannun Giwa – Dankumbo feeder road would cost N188.7 million, as well as Manga -Takwasa Road for N64.3 million.

Most of the projects were awarded to indigenous contractors and they were expected to complete them within 18 months, the commissioner added.

He stated that when completed, the roads would boost socio-economic activities in and around those areas. (NAN)

