Jigawa Govt. to contribute N50m monthly to build economic base for North

The Jigawa Government is to donated N50 million towards the rebuilding of the economy of states in the Northern part of the country, an official said on Saturday.

The State Commissioner for Information, Youth and Sports, Alhaji Bala Ibrahim, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse that the State Executive Council presided over by the governor had approved the release of N50 million as its contribution towards “restructuring the economy of Northern states.”

He said the money was Jigawa’s monthly contribution towards the project was agreed by 19 Northern State Governors forum at its just-concluded meeting in Kaduna.

“The states are to contribute money monthly to raise funds to develop and boost the economy of the region.

“The money just approved is our contribution as agreed by Northern Governors Forum to pay such a minimum amount to an account created by the forum to resuscitate the economy of the region.

“The forum wants to create an economic base that will enable states to establish financial institutions that will cater for the interest of the North,” Ibrahim said.

He noted that such a move would help to address economic challenges in the North.

Meanwhile, the State Executive Council has also set up a five-man committee headed by the Deputy Governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Hassan, to verify state-owned landed property in Kano, Kaduna, Abuja and Lagos. (NAN)

