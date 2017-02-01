Jigawa Govt. to employ 450 health workers

The Jigawa Commissioner for Health, Dr Abba Zakari said the state government would employ 450 health workers to provide healthcare services at the grassroots.

Zakari, who stated this in an interview with the New Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Wednesday, disclosed that over 2,000 applicants had submitted applications for the job.

“The cadre to be recruited includes senior and junior community workers, laboratory technicians, environmental technicians and dental technicians, among others.

“Those seeking for the employment will write examination and it is only those that passed that will be considered.

“I therefore advised applicants not to bribe anybody because everything will be based on merit,” he said.

The commissioner explained that the need for the recruitment became imperative in view of the shortage of primary health care providers at the grassroots.

Zakari said that they would also recruit more doctors, nurses and pharmacists for the tertiary facilities in the state.

He appreciated the efforts of some volunteers at community levels, adding that priority would be given to them if they passed the examination.

The commissioner said that it was the determination of Gov. Muhammad Badaru’s administration to provide efficient and effective healthcare services to people of the state. (NAN)

