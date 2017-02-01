Jigawa Govt. spends N24.6m on uniforms,bags of nomadic school pupils

The Jigawa Government on Wednesday said it procured uniforms, sandals and bags worth N24.6 million and distributed same to pupils of nomadic schools last year.

The Executive Secretary of State Nomadic Education Board, Alhaji Ali Manu, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse.

Manu explained that within the period under review, 8,000 sets of uniforms, 8,000 pairs of sandals and 8,000 pieces of school bags were distributed to the pupils.

He added that pupils in all the 300 established nomadic schools across the state benefited from the gesture.

According to him, the purpose of the gesture is to boost enrolment, pointing out that in the last one year, enrolment of pupils into the schools had increased.

Manu also stated that about N2.5 million was expended on the purchase of instructional materials for use by teachers in the schools.

The Secretary lauded the present administration of Gov. Muhammad Badaru for encouraging the education of nomads. (NAN)

