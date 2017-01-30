Jigawa Govt. spends N2bn on water projects–Commissioner

Jigawa Government on Monday said it spent about N2 billion on various water projects across the state in 2016.

The state’s Commissioner for Water Resources, Alhaji Ibrahim Hanu-Giwa, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse.

Hanu-Giwa further said that 1,100 hand pumps were constructed in villages and towns within the year under review, adding that the project was done in conjunction with UNICEF and DFID.

UNICEF’s activities in Nigeria are geared toward increasing sustainable access to and use of improved water sources, sanitation facilities and hygiene practices others.

It remains the key ally in the Federal Government’s efforts to eliminate open defecation by 2025.

DFID on the other hand funds many organisations working to end poverty in the country.

The commissioner said that about N1 billion was also expended on water rehabilitation alone in most facilities across the state.

According to him, the present administration in the state has begun conversion of motorised or mechanised boreholes to solar powered boreholes to save cost.

He further stated that in 2016, 34 motorised water systems were converted to solar powered boreholes while 100 of such would be converted 2017 and same number in 2018.

“As you know, the price of diesel has gone up and we have been spending so much on the purchase of fuel.”

“The state government spends not less than N70 million monthly on fuel to power the generators meant for water pump stations across the state” he said.

The commissioner expressed the commitment of the Gov. Muhammad Badaru–led administration to providing potable water to the people of the state. (NAN)

