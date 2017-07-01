JJC: Funke Akindele Is Not Pregnant, It was a Prophecy - The Herald Nigeria

JJC Skillz, husband to Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, has finally reacted to viral rumor that his wife is pregnant following his post.

Recall that during the hallelujah challenge program that took place last month, there was a rumour that the actress was pregnant with twins.

However, in a recent chat with Saturday Beats, he refuted the rumour, indicating that his wife getting pregnant was a prophecy that was given, not the actual thing.

He said: “My post on Instagram about my wife having twins was a prophecy from Olowogbogboro. Nathaniel Bassey came online and he had the prophecy, so I just tapped into it.

If you look at my tweet, you would see what I wrote, I said I heard this news where he gave a big testimony, he gathered people around to pray for my wife and he said that he had a vision that she would have twins and that he will be invited to the naming ceremony next year. I received the good news and I pray it comes to pass.”

