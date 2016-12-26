JJC Skillz Surprises Funke Akindele With Amazing Christmas Gifts - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Funke Akindele-Bello and her husband, JJC Skillz are not slowing down on the romantic gestures.

The couple who some days ago moved into their new home located in Amen Estate, Lagos state celebrated Christmas in style as JJC Skillz surprised his wife, Funke Akindele with amazing gifts.

According to the video shared, JJC led blindfolded Funke Akindele down the stairs of their new home to unveil the gifts.

See more photos and watch video below:

Share with friends: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment