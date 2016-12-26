JJC Skillz Surprises Funke Akindele With Amazing Christmas Gifts - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Funke Akindele-Bello and her husband, JJC Skillz are not slowing down on the romantic gestures.
The couple who some days ago moved into their new home located in Amen Estate, Lagos state celebrated Christmas in style as JJC Skillz surprised his wife, Funke Akindele with amazing gifts.
According to the video shared, JJC led blindfolded Funke Akindele down the stairs of their new home to unveil the gifts.
See more photos and watch video below:
Part 2: Location for delivery is always the first thing I ask for, when @jjcskillz Told me the location was @amen_estate_lagos I wanted to faint, I was like heck no!!! 😂😂😂😂 that's a long journey. But little did we know, the road was smooth all the way, in less than an hour, we got to our destination. When we got to the estate hhhhhhhmmmm . All I could say to myself was, I had to start saving to get a property @amen_estate_lagos , so peaceful, children friendly, security on point, trust me guys, it was worth the drive, good job sir @babatundegbadamosi 👏👏👏 I remember asking @funkejenifaakindele If we could post the video, she said to me, if her husband says it is OK, talk about a submissive and virtue woman. @jjcskillz is also a definition of a good husband, I have approached many men in this business, asking them to surprise wifey, and they say to me, 'abegi jor' don't ever take your spouse,friends, family for granted, always do something to remind them you still care, using Royal Hugs obviously 😂😂😂😂 So this was very romantic and thoughtful of you @jjcskillz God bless your home in Jesus name . Would be doing a part 3 later in the day. #aaaawwwhh #royalhugs #surprisedelivery #love #family #happy #queen #luxury #luxurygifts