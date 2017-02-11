JK Rowling destroys Piers Morgan on Twitter over TV interview - The Herald Nigeria

J.K. Rowling has engaged in a Twitter feud with British broadcaster, Piers Morgan following his appearance on a U.S talk show which saw him exchange words with Australian comedian, Jim Jefferies over his defense of President Trump.

In February 10’s episode of Real Time with Bill Maher, Jefferies lashed out at Morgan for refusing to refer to Trump’s travel ruling as a Muslim ban.

Rowling immediately vented her fury on Twitter – as well as comedian Patton Oswalt and Star Trek actor, George Takei.

Morgan refused to take this lying down, saying that’s why he’s never read a word of her globally successful book series, but Rowling had more comebacks lined up.

