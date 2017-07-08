JollofWars: Nigeria wins first ever competition in Washington DC - The Herald Nigeria

Apparently the argument that Ghanaian jollof is better than Nigerian jollof is turning out to be a very global one as a competition was held to find out which country’s jollof dish is the better of the two.

The competition; known as the jollof hackathon or jollof festival was organized to find out which country’s version of the popular dish was the best.

Jollof dishes from all over West Africa were prepared and served to the observation and delight of spectators.

However, victory was Nigeria’s as the winning chef Atinuke Ogunsalu produced the best version, with all 600 spectators agree that the Nigerian version was the best. She got a thousand dollars worth of support services from the organizer of the event.

