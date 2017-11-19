President Muhammadu Buhari sent former President Goodluck Jonathan a happy birthday message as the latter turned 60 today.

He did this through Femi Adesina who is his media aide wishing Jonathan long life and good health.

You’ll recall that Ekiti state Governor Ayo Fayose had bemoaned the absence of a congratulatory message on his own birthday last week.

Buhari’s statement reads thus;

On behalf of the Federal Executive Council and all Nigerians, President Muhammadu Buhari warmly felicitates with former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan on his 60th birthday, November 20th, 2017.

President Buhari joins members of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), professional colleagues, associates of Dr Jonathan, and his family in celebrating the unique history of the Nigerian leader, who within a short period rose from being a Deputy Governor, Governor, Vice President to becoming Nigeria’s President for six years.

President Buhari believes Dr Jonathan’s foray into politics and ascendency to the highest political office in Nigeria from a humble riverine background testifies to the greatness and inclusiveness of Nigeria’s democracy, and serves as an invitation to all those with interest to add value to the nation. President Buhari prays that the almighty God will bless Dr Jonathan with good health, wisdom and strength to continue serving the country. Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

November 19, 2017

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related