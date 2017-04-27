Jonathan has forgotten it's the people who vote - Mu'azu - The Herald Nigeria

A former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed his shock at the reports that ex-President Goodluck Jonathan accused him of conspiracy which led to his loss in the 2015 election.

Reacting to the allegation in a post on his Facebook page on Thursday, Muazu expressed surprise that the former president could speak about him in such manner.

“Ordinarily, I would have ignored the allegation that I betrayed President Jonathan and my party, but doing so could create the impression that I really did,” he said.

“I find it difficult to believe that President Jonathan would level such allegation against me. How can one betray himself?

“As the then national chairman of the PDP, I have been at the forefront of the presidential campaign train. Those who are insinuating that I betrayed President Jonathan and my party are being economical with the truth.

“In the face of abuse, insult and open ridicule by our friends and brothers we supported President Jonathan faithfully.

“In all sincerity, I gave my best and all to my party. Those who blame us for not delivering maximum votes to the former president in the north seem to have forgotten that it is the people who vote.‎”

In the book, ‘Against the Run of Play’, written by Segun Adeniyi, chairman of THISDAY editorial board, Jonathan had alleged that Muazu worked against him in the election.

“I felt really betrayed by the result from some northern states. Perhaps for ethnic purposes, even security agents colluded with the opposition to come up with spurious results against me,” Jonathan said.

“What happened was very sad not for me as a person, but for our democracy. Take, for instance, the PDP national chairman, Alhaji Adamu Mu’azu. I believe he joined in the conspiracy against me. For reasons best known to him, he helped to sabotage the election in favour of the opposition.”

