The Ondo state chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC), has expressed its disappointment at former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, over a statement credited to him in which he allegedly said President Buhari operates a government of lies and propaganda.

The spokesman for the party, Abayomi Adesanya, said that Jonathan was yet to recover from the shock of losing the 2015 elections.

According to Adesanya, “For the avoidance of doubt and for clarification that is known to the public though, Jonathan plunged Nigeria into this present quagmire of unprecedented corruption and economic crisis.

“If I were Jonathan, I would keep quiet and beg for forgiveness from Nigerians and God, rather than making uncomplimentary comments about the present government.”

