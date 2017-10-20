The immediate past president, Goodluck Jonathan, took a veiled dig at minister for power, Raji Fashola over the latter’s struggles with the power sector.

Jonathan spoke in Abuja while receiving PDP chairmanship aspirant, Professor Tunde Adeniran. He also added that APC has been telling lies on a professional level.

Jonathan said; “The PDP administration for 16 years did well and will continue to do well but this administration has done nothing,”

“They deployed propaganda and lies at a professional level.

“In the power sector, we did well to revive it. A State governor attacked our government, saying that any serious government should be able to fix the power challenge within six months. Today, APC has been in power for how many years now? Fortunately, the then governor is in the APC Government as a Minister,”

The statement on fixing power within six months is one popularly attributed to Fashola, it is also one he has denied making. Speaking then on an NTA program, Fashola had said; “I have heard that I said that electricity problem will be solved in six months. I have never made the statement. Anybody who has a video of where I said this should please make it public. The point I made was when I was handing over the Lekki IPP because we had about 10 megawatts of power there.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related