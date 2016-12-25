Jonathan Prays For Nigeria - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan, in his goodwill message to celebrate Christmas has urged all Nigerians to “treasure our common brotherhood” while prophesying that Nigeria will thrive in 2017.

He said, “The essential message of Christmas is that Christ came to earth to live and die for the purpose of reconciling us to God.

“Being recipients of such good tidings, should we not appreciate this divine sacrifice by being reconciled with each other during this Yuletide season and beyond?

“My desire for Nigeria and Nigerians this Christmas is that we treasure our common brotherhood knowing that if God did not will it so, we would not have found ourselves as Nigerians.

“To God be the glory, we have survived to this point and I am more than confident that we will go on to thrive in 2017 as we work together to build a Nigeria where anyone can become anything irrespective of his region, religion or tribe.

“Merry Christmas and a happy New Year from my family and I to you and your family. May God bless Nigeria.”

