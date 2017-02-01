 Jonathan's Daughter Got 80 Cars On Her Wedding Day - Femi Adesina Defends Zahra Buhari's Wedding Budget - The Herald Nigeria

Jonathan’s Daughter Got 80 Cars On Her Wedding Day – Femi Adesina Defends Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Budget

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina has in defence of the president and his daughter’s wedding which held some weeks ago countered claims which suggest that the president threw an extravagant event for his daughter.

Recall that the president’s daughter, Zahra Buhari got married in December to billionaire businessman, Mohammed Indimi’s son, Ahmed.

Stating that the event was modest contrary to media speculations, the president’s aide compared Zahra Buhari’s wedding to the former president Goodluck Jonathan’s daughter’s wedding.

Speaking during a radio interview, Femi Adesina said: “Yes you saw pictures but pictures can be deceptive, pictures will not give you the exact impression, it doesn’t communicate the exact thing that happened. I was at that wedding. I was the master of ceremony at the wedding launch. Despite the fact that it was the president’s daughter’s wedding, I will say it was modest.”

He continued: “If you know our President, you will know that there is no ostentatious bone in his body. That wedding luncheon was modest for a sitting president. I don’t like to compare but we were here when President Jonathan’s daughter got married. You know the number of cars that she got, 80”

