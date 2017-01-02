Joseph Yobo Proposed After 3months - Adaeze Yobo Reveals - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Nigerian footballer, Joseph Yobo and his wife, Ex-beauty queen, Adaeze Yobo took to their social media page to celebrate their 7th wedding anniversary.

The couple who through the seven years of their marital journey have been blessed with two sons and another on the way celebrated one another for the love and care through the years.

Adaeze Yobo in her post on her social media page also revealed that the footballer proposed to her just three months into their relationship.

She wrote: “Popped the question 3months after we met and I’ve been all in ya bizness ever since 😂 7years!!! 3 cities, 6 diff addresses, 1 poke nosing 6 year old that can tell when we are fighting even when we pretend in his face 😅, 1 little rascal + 1 more on the way and you still the annoying, anti-social, sexy, God fearing, intelligent, very loving, caring man i met. I love that when we fight you can’t get anything done cos yu worried😝😆 I shld get yu a trophy for putting up with me babe 😆 I love our relationship, our trust and love. Thank you God for making my marriage beautiful ❤ #7yearsweddinganniversary #newyear”

If we like we make am 3… and 3 came smh! somebody can not play again 😂 #throwback #christmasday2015 A video posted by GOD'S TEMPLE (@chiefadaezeyobo) on Jan 1, 2017 at 8:39am PST

