Joy Villa's "Make America Great Again' Grammy Outfit Spikes Album Sales - The Herald Nigeria

Joy Villa’s outfit to the Grammy Awards did more than catch the attention of fans as the “Make America Great Again” dress resulted in a spike in sales for her music album.

The singer’s 2014 album, ‘I Make the Static’ went straight up on Amazon as the top paid album beating Beyoncé, Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga’s albums.

The album, according to Nielsen Music sold 2,000 copies in the United States on Sunday.

However, the “Make America Great Again” slogan on Joy Villa’s dress which was the President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan had stirred major reactions from critics and supporters of the president on social media.

Speaking on her choice of dress, Villa explained in an Instagram post: “You can either stand for what you believe in or fall for what you don’t. Agree to disagree.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment