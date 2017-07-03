JTF raids arms factory in Ughelli, recovers cache of arms –Commander

The Joint Task Force (JTF)) deployed to protect oil installation in the Niger Delta, has raided firearms making facility in the region where various calibre of light firearms are manufactured.

Rear Admiral Sulieman Apochi, the Commander of the Joint Military Force code-named Operation Delta Safe, made the announcement on Monday in Yenagoa.

He said that troops discovered the armed manufacturing camp in Arhavwarien community in Ugheli South Local Government Area of Delta.

He said that in a sting operation, the troops approached the local arms makers and placed orders for some single barrel guns.

Briefing newsmen on raids conducted over the weekend, Col. Moses Grema, Land Component Commander of the JTF, said that 3 suspects were arrested after a shootout during the raid on the local arms hideout.

“Three principal suspects were arrested following shootout with the suspects.

“Items recovered from them include 13 short barrel locally made guns, five double barrel locally made guns, 10 locally made pistols.

“Others are, three live cartridges, one empty cartridge and two rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition,” Grema said.

In a related development, Grema said the troops arrested a 50-year-old man for alleged theft and sale of oil wellhead popularly called ‘Christmas Tree’ and other accessories.

He said that the wellhead was stolen from an oilfield operated by an International Oil Company.

Grema said the troops also arrested a 42- year-old oil theft suspect, who had been on the wanted list of the security agencies in the region.

He said that 10 cheque books, international passport, five different identity cards and N1, 000,100 (One million, one hundred naira) cash were amongst items recovered from the suspect..

He commended members of the public for providing information that led to the arrest of the suspects and urged them to sustain the support. (NAN)

