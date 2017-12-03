Music director Jude Okoye has lashed out at Politicians who praised Nigerian artists Wizkid and Davido over their win at the MOBO Awards.

Nigerian artist Wizkid beat Jay-Z, Cardi B, Kendrick Lamar and others to clinch the best international artist award.

While Davido beat Wizkid, Maleek Berry, Mr Eazi and others to clinch the Best African Act award.

Following the achievement of the musicians, top politicians which include the President of Nigeria, General Muhammed Buhari and Vice President, Yemi Osibanjo, applauded them for representing the country in a positive light.

Jude Okoye who thinks the showers of praises were politically motivated, took to his Instagram to react.

He wrote” Why all these Politicians identifying with Wizzy and OBO recently?, Oh yeah 2019 is fast approaching.”

