American Rapper Meek Mill who was sentenced to 2 to 4 years imprisonment by a Philadelphia judge for violating probation in a long time case, is set to get a bail hearing.

Judge Genece Brinkley who sentenced the 30-year-old Rapper had cited a failed drug test and a failure to comply with a court order restricting his travel.

According to new court docs, Meek tried to get a higher court to get him out from prison, but was denied release, while Judge Genece was asked to decide Meek’s fate “without further delay.”

Meek’s lawyers and many others have criticized Judge Brinkley, saying she has an axe to grind and lashed out at Meek because he wouldn’t give her a shout-out in a song.

The American Rapper’s rep Jordan Siev, said “We’re pleased that the Superior Court took immediate action to direct the Court of Common Pleas to decide on the application for bail without further delay. We remain hopeful that Mr. Williams will be promptly released on bail.”

There is no information yet on when Judge Beinkley will hold the bail hearing.

