Jumia partners Estée Lauder to unveil beauty care products

Jumia, the leading online retailer in Nigeria says it is partnering with the Estée Lauder Companies to unveil for the first time three of the company’s brands.

The Chief Executive Officer of Jumia Nigeria, Ms Juliet Anammah, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

“With this new partnership on the Jumia platform customers and beauty enthusiasts all over Nigeria can now access the premium products from Clinique, Estée Lauder and Aramis.

“This comes with the assurance of Jumia’s buyer protections.

“Each of our visitors will enjoy countrywide delivery, seven-day free returns, and varied payment options including cash on delivery shares,’’ Anammah said.

The statement also quoted Mr Mario Lazzaroni, Country Manager for the Estée Lauder Companies, Sub Saharan Africa as saying, ”the Estée Lauder Companies is excited about this partnership with Jumia in Nigeria.’’

“Many of our consumers currently do not have regular access to our products, specifically in Lagos and Abuja.

“Our fully branded “stores-in-store” on Jumia will provide women and men all over Nigeria with the opportunity to enjoy our brands via an educational and convenient online shopping experience.

“It will also come with full confidence on our products authenticity,” he said.

He urged the public for more information on the brands, to visit the website www.Jumia.com.ng. (NAN)

