A suspect was burnt to death by some Okada riders and angry residents after he was caught in the act of snatching a motorcycle.

The incident happened along Akawe Torkula College of Advanced and Professional Studies, Makurdi road after Masco Agro Allied Industries building in Benue state.

Facebook user, Lipsey Treysoo Ibn Akeji reported the story on social media;

Share with friends: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment