The Nigerian army has take battle to the home of Nnamdi Kanu.

Barely 24 hours after the Nigerian army said it would begin its second phase of Operation Python Dance II in the South Eastern states, video shows soldiers in armoured tank and some patrol vans allegedly invading the home of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu while some IPOB supporters tried to resist them.

In a video trending on social media the Biafra supporters and Nigerian army were engaged in a rancor. The video also shows one of the IPOB supporters who was shot as the military personnel kept shooting live bullets to disperse the irate youths.

Watch the video below

WATCH VIDEO EVIDENCE: HAPPENING NOW LIVE AT THE HOME OF THE LEADER OF THE INDIGENOUS PEOPLE OF BIAFRA, MAZI NNAMDI KANU. NIGERIA ARMY CAME TO LAY AMBUSH AND STARTED SHOOTING AT UNARMED BIAFRANS STATIONED AT MAZI NNAMDI KANU'S HOME.SHAREWIDE AND LET THE WORLD KNOW WHAT'S GOING ON NOW. NIGERIA WILL BURN. THE NIGERIA GOVERNMENT HAS FINALLY FIRED THE FIRST SHOOT OF WAR…THEY SHOULD BETTER GET READY. 由 Somto Okonkwo 发布于 2017年9月10日

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Leave a comment