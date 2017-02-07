 I Just Want Sex On A regular Basis - Musician - The Herald Nigeria

I Just Want Sex On A regular Basis – Musician

She sent pulses racing with her raunchy routines during her time in the Pussycat Dolls.

But despite having been a sex icon across the world, Melody Thornton has revealed she hasn’t had a proper boyfriend since being a teenager.

The talented songstress, 32, has admitted she put her personal life on hold to focus on her career but is now more than ready to find love or more specifically regular sex.

Speaking to The Mirror, the American songstress revealed that she only had brief courtships during her time in the band, and is keen to practice being in a relationship.

“I’m just trying to get some regular sex on a regular basis,” the minx admitted.

“I had one serious boyfriend during high school and then I got into the group. I’ve never lived with anyone,” she said.

