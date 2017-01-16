How Justice Ademola Collected N8.4m BMW From A SAN In His Son's Name - Witness - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Embattled Justice Adeniyi Ademola of Federal High Court has been accused of reportedly collecting a BMW 320i brand worth N8.4 million from a Senior Advocate of Nigeria to divert the course of justice.

This was made known by Ifeoma Ofornagolu, a sales consultant, who is also one of the witnesses in the case against the Judge, who is accused of receiving bribe in millions of naira and a luxury car.

Ofornagolu told the court that Ademola received the luxury car in the name of his son, Ademide Adeniyi.

In the charges against Ademola and his wife, Joe Agi, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), allegedly gave Ademola and his wife over N130 million in exchange for favourable judgements.

Testifying in court on Monday, January 16, 2017 at the commencement of Ademola’s trial, Ofornagolu said Agi purchased the vehicle in a deal that began in December 2014 and was concluded on January 5, 2015.

She explained that while N8 million was the price of the BMW, N400, 000 was paid as VAT on the same vehicle.

“I had a deal with Joe Agi; Ademide’s name came up after the sale of the car. Agi requested that it should be put into writing,” she said while fielding questions from Segun Jegede, the prosecution counsel.

“He said the invoice be put to him but the attention should be to Ademide,” Ofornagolu disclosed.

Hearing into the case has been adjourned to ‎January 17, 2017.

Justice Ademola is accused of receiving bribe in millions of naira and a luxury car to divert the course of justice.

His home was among those of the seven judges raided by the department of state services (DSS) on allegations of corruption in 2016.

It will be recalled that he was accused by the DSS after the agency traced an alleged bribe in case of the suspected terrorist financiers, Mustapha Fawaz and Thahini last year. There are allegations that a bribe of N350million was paid to him over the terrorism links case involving Amigos Supermarket boss.

It was further reported that the 16-count charge brought to the court by the Federal Government against Fawaz and Thahini alleged that the businessmen were members of the military wing of a Lebanon-based terrorist organization, Hezbollah.

The DSS disclosed that the sum of N54m cash, $171,779, 4,400 Euros, 1,010 Rupees, and 80 pounds was found in his residence, during his arrest.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment