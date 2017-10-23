Dr Ibe Kachikwu, the minister of petroleum has disclosed that in order to move all Nigerians from poverty to wealth, the All Progressives Congress (APC), will concentrate on grassroots empowerment.

According to the Vanguard, the minister revealed this during a meeting of various interest groups with the APC party in Evwerni, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta state.

He said; “Every time we gather, we talk about the State House. The State House is not the issue, but empowering our people from poverty to wealth creation.”

“If we cannot empower our people we may have nothing to sell as a party. It is the process of that movement that will make us to get to the State House which is the concept of unity.”

Olorogun O’tega Emerhor and Chief Hyacinth Enuha, Delta state APC leaders spoke and said the Peoples Democratic Party was the main enemy of their party and that they would do everything to uproot them from the state.

