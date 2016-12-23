Kaduna Assembly approves N15bn supplementary budget for 2016

Barely a week to the end of the 2016 fiscal year, the Kaduna State House of Assembly on Friday approved a supplementary budget of N15.3 billion for the state government.

The News Agency of Nigeria [NAN] reports that the supplrementary budget was the second approved by the assembly in 2016.

The Speaker, Aminu Shagali, explained that N7.65 billion was for recurrent expenditure and N7.65 billion for capital.

He said N7.65 billion earmarked for recurrent expenditure in 2016 would be handled by the Ministry of Finance.

According to him, N2.18 billion would go to the Ministry of Works, Transport and Housing, and N5.47 billion to the Ministry of Rural and Community Development for capital projects.

Mr Nuhu Shadalafiya, Chairman House Committee on Information, said the money would be used to address “issues of insecurity, leave grant and overhead.”

NAN reports that Gov. Nasiru El-Rufa’i had signed the state’s 2017 budget of N214.9 billion into law.(NAN)

Share with friends: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment