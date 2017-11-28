Kaduna Assembly suspends 2 PDP members

The Kaduna state House of Assembly on Tuesday suspended two of its members indefinitely from the House for allegedly engaging in some ‘manipulative activities’.

The affected lawmakers are: Mr Bityong Nkom (PDP-Kaura) and Mr Danladi Kwasu (PDP- zangon Kataf) .

The decission followed a motion of matter of urgent public importance moved by Alhaji Muktar Hazo, member representing Doka Gabasawa Constituency (APC).

Hazo said the two members were engaged in some activities that were intended to distabilise the assembly and bring it into dispute.

“What they were doing can bring the assembly into disputes and this assembly is known nationwide as one of the best and as such we should uphold that.

“In this regards and in order to safeguard the intergrity of this great Assembly, I wish to move that Danladi Kwasu and Bityong Nkom representing Kaura and zangonkataf respectively be suspended from this assembly till further notice, ” he said.

Alhaji Abdulrahman Haruna (APC-Kawo) Constituency seconded the motion.

“Anybody who wants to create problem in this Assembly, nobody will stop us from taking action against that person. I therefore second the motion,” he said

The Speaker, Alhaji Aminu Shagali said that the House has suspended the two members until further notice.

In his reacting, Mr Bityong Nkom said that the House should tell them the offence they have committed.

“Let the procedures be followed you don’t suspend me before you invite me to ethics and privellage committee. Why do you suspend me before you hear from me,” he said.

However, Mr Danladi Kwasu pleaded with the House to tell him the offence he committed.

‘”Mr Speaker I want to know my offence, this is democracy, please tell me my offence,” he said.

The speaker then directed the seagent at arms to take the two members out of the plenary and adjourned the sitting untill tomorrow (Tuesday). .(NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print

