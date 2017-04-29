Kaduna International Airport records 189,734 passengers, 3,274 aircraft movements in 6 weeks

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), says a total of 189,734 passengers and 3,273 aircraft movements were processed at the Kaduna International Airport between March 8 and April 17.

FAAN made this known in its monthly statistical report made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) by its Acting General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu on Friday in Abuja.

The report indicated that a total of 175,931 passengers were processed on scheduled domestic flights, comprising 89,655 arrivals and 86,276 departures.

It also revealed that 1,474 passengers, comprising 472 arrivals and 1,002 departures were processed on non-scheduled domestic flights during the period under review.

According to the report, the airport also processed 12,329 passengers on scheduled international flights, comprising 5,638 on arrivals and 6,691 on departures.

On the whole, a total of 3,274 domestic aircraft movements comprising 2,340 scheduled and 736 non-scheduled flights were recorded according to the statistics.

It also showed that the aircraft movements for scheduled international flights were 122, while non-scheduled flights recorded two aircraft movements during the period.

According to the report, the airport received 84 cargo flights through courier service.

Flight operations began at the airport on March 8, following closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja for its runway rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, Ethiopian Airlines was the only international airline that operated in Kaduna during the period.

The airline processed 11,568 passengers in and out of the airport.

Out of this figure, according to the Airline’s Traffic and Sales Manager, Mrs Firiehiwot Mekonnen, 6,456 were processed on departures, while 5,112 were on arrivals. (NAN)

OYS/MOL/EEE

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment