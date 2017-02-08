Kaduna State Governor, El-Rufai Puts Foot Down Against FRSC Operatives - The Herald Nigeria

The Kaduna State Governor has placed a ban on operatives of the Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC.

The ban placed on the agency by the State Government will henceforth prevent operatives from erecting checkpoints in the state.

The new development is contained in a statement issued by the Kaduna State Government through the Special Assistant to the governor on Media and Publicity, Samuel Aruwan.

The statement noted that the decision made by the state Security Council came after it deliberated extensively during a meeting where the council reviewed complaints received from the general public against operatives of the agency.

It said: “The council acted following complaints that FRSC officials were acting in ways reminiscent of the VIO that was dissolved by the state government following widespread unease at their acts of disrespect for the public and penchant for extortion.”

The state government in the release further emphasized on it that operative of the agency are to desist “from indiscriminately stopping vehicles for inspection in Kaduna town, a situation which has been responsible for avoidable traffic congestion and accidents.”

The state government further added that operatives of the agency are henceforth enjoined to concentrate on “ensuring safe travel on highways such as the Abuja-Kaduna expressway.”

The result of the state security council’s meeting also barred petrol tankers from loading materials including firewood, tomatoes and other items on their vehicles.

“The Security Council, therefore, mandated security agencies to ensure compliance with these directives, and relevant agencies were also directed to impound defaulting tankers.”

