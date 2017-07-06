Kaduna State to Pass Anti-Corruption Law, Recovers N25b Via TSA - The Herald Nigeria

Kaduna state Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has revealed that the state would soon pass an anti-corruption law to fight corruption.

He also stated that the state made over N25 billion through the adoption of the Treasury Single Account (TSA).

The governor made these revelations when he spoke at the opening of the Kaduna Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

According to him, the development shows that Kaduna state believes in the anti-corruption fight of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“I assure you that you can continue to count on the support of the state government .Kaduna State aligns with the effort of the Federal Government to fight corruption,” the governor said.

“We are passing a state anti-corruption law, in addition to the panoply of laws and policy actions we have taken to strengthen public finance management, streamline public procurement and make budgeting more transparent.”

Speaking further, he noted that, “In 2015, we took a major step against wastage of public funds by adopting the Treasury Single Account. Within six weeks, we were able to close 470 state government accounts in commercial banks and transfer their balances to a single account at the Central Bank.

“That yielded N25bn. We reinforced this by plugging the revenue leakages that occur through cash collection. No public agency of public servant is permitted to collect Crevenues in cash.”

