Kano Govt assures on light rail transportation

The Kano State Government has assured residents of executing the light rail project.

Alhaji Shehu Haruna, the state Commissioner for Works, Housing, Land and Regional Planning, said this on Wednesday in Kano at a stakeholder’s consultation on environmental impact assessment at the ministry.

He said the project was designed between the state government and Chinese bank.

“The Chinese bank would assist the state in boosting economy, encourage tourism and provide job opportunities to teaming youths,” according to him.

He further explained that the project total scope is three loads comprising of four routes.

“The first route is from Dawanau to Bata, second route from Janguza to Bata, third route will be from Zaria road (Konar Dawaki) to Bata, and the last route is from Jogana to Bata.’’

He added that 85 per cent of the project cost would be provided by the Chinese bank on a soft loan, while 15 per cent will be generated locally by the state government. (NAN)

