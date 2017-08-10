Kano Govt. Dangote Group sign $150m MoU on solar power project

Kano State Government, Dangote Group of Companies and Black Rhino Group on Thursday in Kano signed a $150 million Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Solar Power project.

The project is expected to generate 100 megawatts of electricity for supply to industries and people of the state.

Speaking shortly after signing the MoU, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Usman Alhaji, said Solar power was what is in vogue for now all over the world.

”We need energy to make progress and development anywhere in the world, so we believe this is a right step in the right direction,” he said.

He said the State Government was very keen on the project as it would improve the living condition of the people of the state.

In his remarks, the Group Executive Director of Dangote Group, Alhaji Mansur Ahmed, said the project was meant to improve the economy of Kano as a great Interpol and centre of commerce in the sub-Saharan region.

“The project, to be jointly financed by Dangote Industries Limited and the Black Rhino Group, is expected to provide state of the art renewable energy plant.

“It will convert the abundant energy of the sun into high quality clean Electricity,” he said.

He said that gross inadequacy of supply of reliable and affordable electricity was one of the critical challenges confronting the state’s economy.

He commended the state government for allocating a sizeable land for the project.

NAN reports that the Secretary to Kano State Government (SSG), Alhaji Usman Alhaji, signed the MoU on behalf of the State Government, while the Executive Director, Dangote Group, Alhaji Manusr Ahmed, signed on behalf of the Dangote Group and partners.(NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Leave a comment