Kano Govt spends N4.3bn on scholarships

The Kano State Government has spent N4.3 billion on scholarships for students studying abroad in the last two years.

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje made this known on Monday in Kano at the presentation of scholarship certificates to 19 indigenes of Kano State by the Egyptian Government. ‎ ‎

He said that the gesture would enable indigenes of the state to acquire the best knowledge, skills and training needed to contribute to the development of the country.

‎Ganduje said that the amount spent on the scholarships was enough to run a university.‎

“The money we spent in paying the backlog of scholarships and settling new ones were enough to build a new university, ‘’ he said.

‎ Ganduje said that Kano and Egyptian governments had a long period of business and educational relationships. ‎

He thanked the Egyptian Government for offering free scholarships to nine Kano State indigenes and 10 Imams.

The governor also urged the students to be disciplined, law abiding and hard working.

He advised the beneficiaries to make good use of the “golden opportunity’’ provided by the Egyptian Government in assisting them to acquire qualitative education abroad.‎

‎Earlier, the Cultural Attache of Egypt, Dr Ibrahim Ibrahim, said that the Egyptian Government had sponsored nine Kano indigenes for degree programmes.

Ibrahim said that the 10 Imams would go for a two-month course on Moderate Islamic Propagation. (NAN)

