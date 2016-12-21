Kano to inaugurate 100 megawatt power plant by Q1 2017

The Kano State ongoing Hydro Power Plant project in Tiga, Bebeji Local Government Area has reached 85 per cent completion and will be inaugurated by the first quarter of 2017, Mohammed Garba, the Kano State Commissioner of Information has said.

Garba disclosed this on Wednesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) while giving the achievements of the state in 2016.

He said that the completion of the project would improve generation to the state by 100 megawatt.

According to him, the project would also play a vital role in addressing the issue of power shortage across the state.

“The power project will also contribute to boosting the state’s economy because most of the companies in the state will benefit from it,” Garba said.

The commissioner said government was also planning to reshape the famous Kantin Kwari Market and Abubakar Rimi Market, Sabon Gari to modern markets.

He disclosed that government has started these projects with the Kantin Kwari Market that will be converted to a modern three-storey building.

On transportation, the Commissioner said that talks were underway between the Chinese Government and Kano State to provide light railway across the state.

He said; “If the project is completed, it will assist in the transportation of goods across the state and other neighbouring states.”

On the provision of shelter for workers, Garba said 2000 houses would be constructed and sold to civil workers at affordable prices. (NAN)

