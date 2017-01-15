Kano NGO to recruit, train youths as volunteers

A newly-formed Non-governmental Organisation NGO in Kano, ‘Kungiyar Hausawan Africa’, has commenced recruitment of youths as volunteers in rendering voluntary services.

The President of the association, Dr Abdulkadir Koguna, made the disclosure while briefing newsmen on the genesis of the association in Kano on Sunday.

Koguna said the youth were being recruited from all shades of opinion to be trained on the skills of rendering voluntary services in times of accidents and natural disasters.

He said the initiative was aimed at uniting the Hausa people both in Nigeria and in the diaspora with a view to achieving a common objective.

“Hausa people are supposed to be known and identified as one single entity and speak with one voice like the Afenifere and Ohaneze.

“The two associations have been stoutly defending the interest of their people in circumstances they feel they ought to be relevant, “ he said.

According to him, the existence of the Arewa Elders’ Forum was never meant to champion the cause of the Hausa people alone but the entire people of the northern part of the country.

“Defending the collective interest of the Hausa people is the entire focus of the newly-formed association,” he said.

The president explained that recruiting and training the volunteers would be a stepping stone in making them to be accepted in the way the Civil Defence Operatives and Special Marshals were given preference as part of para military agents.

He said the leadership of the association would seek the advice of the National Assembly on the way forward. (NAN).

