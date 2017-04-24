Kano plans compulsory HIV test for would-be couples - The Herald Nigeria

Plans are in top gear for the Kano State government, through the Islamic Hisbah Board, in collaboration with the Kano State Agency for the Control of AIDS (KSACA), to come up with a law that would compel couples to undergo necessary HIV screening before marriage.

Director General of KSACA, Dr. Bashir Usman, who disclosed this when he led management of the agency on a courtesy visit to the Hisbah Board recently, said when the drafting of the bill is completed, the two organisations would submit it to the state House of Assembly, through the Ministry of Health for enactment as a law.

He also explained that the proposal would include screening for sickle cell and hepatitis, adding that the gesture would save many lives from, as well as, make the state epidemic-free.

According to him the visit was also to fashion out ways of partnering in order to address HIV prevalence in the state, stressing that KSACA would take the campaign for medical strategy, while the Hisbah Board would take the spiritual approach.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment