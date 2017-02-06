Kano plans to deepen investment in education - The Herald Nigeria

The Kano State Government has planned to deepen its investment in the development of the Universal Basic Education (UBE) in the state

The state Commissioner for education Prof. Hafiz Abubakar made this known on Sunday, at a Press conference to mark the Universal education week.

Abubakar, who, is also the Deputy Governor of the state, said that the week would be marked with a number of activities.

According to him, “Kano has achieved a lot in developing the Universal education and there is need for us to celebrate and showcase it to trigger more support from stakeholders.”

The Deputy Governor further disclosed that the week, which was tagged “Education for all, responsibility for all” was aimed at identifying the benefits of basic education as a foundation.

He, however, expressed optimism that the week-long activities would provide a platform for all stakeholders to identify their roles and improve on their support to the system.

The Deputy Governor revealed that the present administration had last year set up an Education Promotion Committee to highlight the efforts of the administration.

During the week long activities, the state would celebrate the graduation of 2,000 teachers who were sponsored by the government to acquire National Teacher Certificate of Education.

NAN reports that the Ganduje administration has set up an Education Promotion Committee to develop the Universal Basic Education in the state.

The week-long activity would be held between Feb. 5 and Feb. 11. (NAN)

AAA/HS/MTM

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment